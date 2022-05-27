Bail set in killing of Skyway homeowner who confronted prowling suspects

A Skyway homeowner who confronted two suspects he believed were prowling his garage was killed.

SKYWAY, Wash — Bail has been set for two suspects who were arrested in connection to a Skyway homicide.

The victim, 62-year-old Damon Allen, confronted the suspects during a suspected car and garage prowl and ended up dead, according to investigators.

A King County judge set bail Thursday at $4 million for a 31-year-old Seattle man accused in the killing after prosecutors argued he is a danger to the community.

A judge set bail Wednesday at $2 million for a 20-year-old Friday Harbor woman, who police say was his accomplice. The judge found probable cause for second-degree murder in the woman’s case.

Allen called 911 on Monday at about 3 a.m. to report an intruder was trying to break into his home near South 124th Street and 80th Avenue South in Skyway.

Investigators said there had been previous car prowls in Allen’s neighborhood.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a man get out of a white SUV, which police say was stolen, and walk toward Allen’s home. The second suspect, a woman, got out of the driver’s seat and went to the passenger side of the car.

The man then runs back to the car and gets in the driver’s seat. The car’s headlights flash on and off, and police said it appeared the suspects had car trouble.

Video footage shows Allen run up to the SUV, and on the 911 call, police heard Allen confronting the suspects. During the interaction, police believe Allen was armed and fired at least one round in the driveway and one round at the SUV, as there were two spent casings at the scene that didn’t match the others.

Police said video shows the male suspect get out of the passenger door and shoot Allen. Allen told 911 dispatchers he had been hit.

Video shows the male suspect pursuing Allen around the SUV, and police said more shots were fired.

The woman runs away from the SUV, heading north, according to documents.

The male suspect starts to search Allen, who fell to the ground. Police say the suspect fired one final shot at Allen in close range before fleeing the scene.

Investigators found the woman in the area and arrested her.