One killed in shooting during King County home invasion

King County deputies are investigating after a person was killed during a home invasion in Skyway Monday morning.

SKYWAY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after a person was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in Skyway early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at a home in the 12000 block of 80th Avenue South, which is just east of Skyway Park.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded to the Skyway home off 80th Avenue South for a report of a home invasion with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a person dead in the driveway of the home. It’s currently unclear if the person killed was someone living in the home or someone involved in the home invasion.

KING 5 crews at the scene saw authorities searching the area with a K9 unit around 5 a.m.

Major crimes detectives responded to the scene and are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

