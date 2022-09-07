Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

The remains of Linda Moore were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish County in March of 2022. She was reported missing from North Seattle in October 1990.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later.

Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.

The Seattle Police Department is asking anyone with information about Linda's disappearance and death to contact detectives.