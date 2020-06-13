Seattle police ask for help identifying man suspected of starting fire outside East Precinct

Police say the suspect was carrying a red container and appeared to pour liquid onto the wall outside the East Precinct in Capitol Hill and then set it on fire.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say tried to set fire to the East Precinct in Capitol Hill early Friday morning.

The East Precinct was closed and boarded up earlier this week following Mayor Jenny Durkan’s decision to remove police from the precinct to deescalate tensions with protesters. The area is now being referred to as the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.’

Police released a video showing a man walking along the side of the building just before 3 a.m. Friday. Police say the man was carrying a red container and appeared to pour liquid from the container along the wall of the building and then lit something in his hand and dropped it, igniting the wall and sidewalk.

People nearby helped put out the flames.

The man police are trying to identify was wearing a bright green or yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.