Seattle police are searching for a homicide suspect in Northwest Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone was shot and killed inside the Everspring Inn in Northwest Seattle.

The SPD tweeted about the investigation at the Everspring Inn, located on the 8200 block of Aurora Avenue North, just after 5 a.m. The location is a few blocks north of Green Lake.

The victim died at the scene. Police are still searching for a suspect.

Officers investigating a homicide I. The 8200 block of Aurora Avenue North. One victim deceased at the scene. Suspect outstanding. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 21, 2020