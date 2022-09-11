Man shot and killed in downtown Seattle

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed in his vehicle at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lenora Street in downtown Seattle Sunday night.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in downtown Seattle Sunday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the intersection of 7th Avenue and Lenora Street in the Denny Triangle neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The scene is located across the street from the Amazon Spheres.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle who has been shot. Responding officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and members of the SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Chief Diaz provided information at the scene: pic.twitter.com/9zL5akhMT3 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 12, 2022

Earlier this summer, Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Seattle could set a 25-year high in deadly shootings.

There were a recorded 53 homicides in 2020, according to the police department's crime dashboard. There were 42 in 2021. SPD data last updated July 31 shows there have been 27 homicides so far in 2022.

There were 31 fatal shootings in 2021 and 21 in 2020, according to the department's 2021 Year-End Crime Report.

Seattle has been without a permanent chief of police since Carmen Best stepped down from the position after the Seattle City Council voted to cut spending for the police department in Aug. 2020.

Three candidates have been selected to move forward in the search for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall. Diaz has been serving as interim chief since Best left.