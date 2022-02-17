Two people shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect after two men were shot in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood overnight.

The Seattle Police Department first reported the shooting near 3rd Ave and Cedar St just after midnight Thursday. Police said two men in their 30s were shot in the chest.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, police said.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. A hospital spokesperson said one victim was in critical condition early Thursday morning. The other victim was in stable condition and expected to be discharged from the emergency department.

No suspect description has been released at this time. Police are still searching for a suspect.

