x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Puyallup store clerk

Robbrie Thompson was found guilty Thursday in the murder of Soon Ja Nam, who owned the Handy Corner Store and was killed in April 2019.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man charged in the 2019 murder of a Puyallup store clerk was found guilty Thursday.

Robbrie Thompson was arrested as a 16-year-old for the murder of Soon Ja Nam, 79, who owned and operated the Handy Corner Store with her husband.

A jury found Thompson guilty on all eight charges, including two counts of first-degree aggravated murder for the deaths of Nam and Franklin Thuo, first-degree murder for Nam’s death, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On April 27, 2019, Thompson and another suspect went into the Handy Corner Store with a gun and demanded money. Police said Nam gave them money, and they shot her in the back.

RELATED: Community honors Puyallup store owner: 'Let’s celebrate her life'

The body of a second suspect – also a 16-year-old – was found on the shoreline of north Tacoma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Thompson’s sentencing is set for Nov. 19.