Former high school music teacher accused of sending sexually explicit texts to several students

Nicholas Yale, a former music teacher, is accused of sending sexually explicit texts to several students at Renton High School.

RENTON, Wash. — A former Renton High School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with one student and inappropriate communications with two others.

Nicholas G. Yale, 30, has been charged with two counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor. Yale pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Yale was a music teacher and gymnastics coach at Renton High School.

Prosecutors said Yale started the interactions with two of the students, who are 15- and 17-year-old sisters, by telling them he was attracted to them and had a sex addiction. The girls then both received sexually explicit text messages from Yale in April and May, according to probable cause documents.

Yale was placed on administrative leave after the two students told school administrators what happened and the school contacted the police.

When police interviewed the girls, they learned of rumors that Yale had a romantic relationship with a recent Renton High School graduate.

That former student told police that Yale expressed his attraction to her starting in December 2019 when she was 17 years old. They kissed “a few times” in Yale’s classroom in January 2020, according to probable cause documents.

A year later, the two began a sexual relationship, which lasted more than a year, the former student told police.