Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless camp

SEATTLE — A man was fatally shot at a homeless camp in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood on Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. near Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and 15th Avenue Northeast, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Witnesses told police the 31-year-old victim left his tent to speak with the suspect before shots were heard.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and was declared dead at the scene, according to police.