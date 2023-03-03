Puyallup officer in training arrested for rape

Immediately upon his arrest, the officer was fired from the Puyallup Police Department.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Authorities arrested a Puyallup police officer on Thursday night in connection to a reported rape in 2022.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Niamkey Ange Amichia, 32, faces charges of third-degree rape after the victim reported the rape in October 2022. Amichia was booked into the Pierce County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the reported rape happened when Amichia was off-duty. The victim told police she met the officer on an online dating app before the rape occurred. DNA from a rape kit submitted to authorities revealed a match for Amichia and the evidence indicated another match for an unrelated 2016 rape case in Waterbury, Connecticut, according to probable cause documents.

Immediately upon his arrest, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Amichia was fired from the Puyallup Police Department. Amichia was hired by the department on Aug. 8, 2022.

Amichia was still in training at the time of his arrest and never worked alone as a Puyallup officer, the department said in a release.