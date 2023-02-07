Suspect arrested in South Lake Union rape of woman in apartment

The man faces charges of rape, robbery and burglary.

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint in South Lake Union on Saturday night.

SPD got a call at 7:23 p.m. on Saturday night that a 36-year-old woman had been raped by a man in her apartment. The suspect snuck into her building as another person was leaving, and accessed the apartment as the woman had left her door open for ventilation while she was cooking.

After raping her, the suspect stole her purse and then fled, according to probable cause documents.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and returned to her apartment early on Sunday morning. Just before 9 a.m., the woman again called 911 and said the man was outside her door.

Police arrived and arrested the man, who was wearing a backpack that had some of the victim's valuables in it at the time he was taken into custody.

Seattle police said the suspect didn't know the woman.

The suspect made his first court appearance Monday, and probable cause was found for charges of rape in the first degree, robbery in the first degree with sexual motivation and burglary in the first degree with sexual motivation.

Bail was set at $750,000 and a sexual assault protection order was also issued.

