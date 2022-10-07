Port Angeles man who prompted Olympic National Park evacuation sentenced

Caleb Jesse Chapman was sentenced Friday after his actions prompted an evacuation and closure of a popular section of Olympic National Park in August 2021.

A Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system after an armed standoff led to an evacuation of Olympic National Park in September 2021.

Caleb Jesse Chapman, 42, was sentenced to three years of probation by U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan after his actions prompted an evacuation and closure of a popular section of Olympic National Park during a busy time of year in late August.

Chapman agreed to plead guilty in an agreement with prosecutors earlier this year. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors had recommended no more than 10 months in prison when he was sentenced in October.

Bryan said Chapman could face additional prison time if he doesn't comply with the conditions of the probation.

Just after midnight on Aug. 29, 2021, Chapman appeared at a stranger's home with a handgun and an AR-15-style rifle. Admittedly high on methamphetamine per the plea agreement, Chapman handed the stranger a letter outlining concerns over political events, his difficulty with getting ammunition and his belief that a "revolution" would be starting on the Olympic Peninsula, Texas and elsewhere.

Chapman then drove his girlfriend to Olympic National Park and felled a tree to block a road to the Deer Park campground. After his girlfriend called 911 due to his stated plans of dying in the "revolution," Chapman threw a can of soup at her and cut her leg. He then fled into the woods with nine firearms and over 3,500 rounds of ammunition.

Law enforcement evacuated the Deer Park campground, trailheads and road areas in their search for Chapman. At around 3 p.m., per the plea agreement, Chapman disabled the radio communications site for the Olympic National Park, located at the summit of Blue Mountain. This left the northeast corner of the park without emergency communications, and that same radio repeater was one used by authorities for the National Park Service's Search and Rescue helicopter located at Mount Rainier.

On Aug. 31, Chapman was located by a drone in the park. He fired upon the drone with a shotgun but eventually negotiated his surrender without anyone being injured.