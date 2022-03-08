Police make arrest in connection to woman's body found near Burke-Gilman Trail

On Tuesday, Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man after they connected him to DNA evidence found at the scene.

Seattle police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose body was found near the Burke-Gilman Trail in June.

Mavis Nelson's body was found in the Kincaid Ravine near Ravenna Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street on June 20. Her death was ruled a homicide. A medical examiner said she was stabbed to death.

The 56-year-old was a mother of three and member of the Yakama Tribe, according to her sister, Ernestine Morning Owl.

The suspect was arrested on probable cause for homicide and booked into the King County Jail. His bail is set at $5 million.

Detectives are still investigating to determine if there were other suspects in the murder.

Native Americans are murdered, sexually assaulted and become the victims of violent crime at higher rates than the national average, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

According to the latest data available, the City of Seattle leads the nation in the number of murdered and missing Indigenous women and people (MMIWP) cases. Washington has the second highest number of cases of any state in the country.

In an effort to combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington, a legislative task force has formed to take action.