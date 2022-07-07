Police search for suspect after man fatally shot at Ferndale business

The suspect, who is believed to be driving a rented 2020 silver Dodge Challenger, is considered armed and dangerous.

FERNDALE, Wash. — Police are searching for a man suspected of killing another man at a business in Ferndale Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found a 58-year-old dead just after noon in the 6200 block of Portal Way.

The victim had been shot multiple times.

Ferndale police said they have probable cause to arrest 49-year-old Todd D. Andersen on a charge of first-degree murder.

Andersen, who is believed to be driving a rented 2020 silver Dodge Challenger, is considered armed and dangerous. The car has Oregon plates, No. 553MJM.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Andersen's location should call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.