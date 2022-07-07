Man killed in shooting near Auburn golf course

The Auburn Police Department said a man in his mid-30s was shot. Authorities have not found the suspect.

AUBURN, Wash — A man found in the roadway near an Auburn golf course Thursday morning died from a shooting, police said.

The Auburn Police Department said a man in his mid-30s was shot in the 29600 block of Green River Rd SE. The man was found in the roadway with gunshot wounds next to the north-end entrance of the Auburn Golf Course. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The City of Auburn said the road will be closed at 104th and Green River Road in a tweet Thursday morning. The closure is expected to last for several hours, according to the tweet. The public is strongly urged to use alternate routes as detectives investigate what led up to the deadly shooting.

Investigators are looking for a suspect and a white "domestic" sedan, believed to be a newer model.

Police are not sure if the shooting happened near the golf course or at another location.

