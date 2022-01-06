Police searching for suspects accused of gunfire near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila

Investigators have not found the suspects believed to be connected to the gunfire.

TUKWILA, Wash — Police are searching for suspects connected to a string of gunfire following a dispute near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Strander Boulevard just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a dispute escalating into gunfire, according to a tweet from the Tukwila Police Department.

Investigators have not found the suspects believed to be connected to the gunfire. The suspects fled the area after the dispute, police said in the tweet.

It is unclear what caused the dispute to escalate into gunfire or whether any victim was injured.

The gunfire happened on the same street as Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.