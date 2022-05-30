Man arrested after shooting at officers in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Seattle police said a man was taken into custody Sunday night after shooting at officers near Volunteer Park.

SEATTLE — A 58-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after shooting at officers in Capitol Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

On Sunday evening, Seattle police received reports of suspicious, prowler-like activity near Volunteer Park. Around 7:40 p.m., the SPD said a resident called to report a man walking around their neighbor’s house peering into windows on the 1400 block of East Ward Street.

The caller stated the man, who was wearing a trench coat and a bucket hat, left the area in a black Dodge sedan before officers could arrive, according to a SPD blotter post.

About an hour later, a woman called 911 to report a man in her backyard on the 1600 block of Federal Avenue East. The SPD said the man matched the description of the suspect from the earlier call, and the caller said there was a black sedan driving up and down her block.

Police said they received an alarm call about 10 minutes later from a house on the same block. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived. However, the SPD said the homeowner’s security system captured video of a man wearing a trench coat and a bucket hat walking around the home before breaking a window with a rock.

Seattle police spotted the black Dodge sedan just after 10 p.m. near 14th Avenue East and East Mercer Street. Police said the car was driving in the center of the road with the hazard lights on. The SPD said the driver of the vehicle then fired two shots at the officers from the driver’s side window and drove off. Neither of the officers were injured, the SPD said.

Officers from multiple precincts responded to the scene to search for the suspect and the car was found shortly after on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue East, according to the SPD. Officers saw the suspect get out of the vehicle and run between two houses.

Police said the area was contained and the suspect “continued to run and hide on several properties” while police searched the area. Officers tracked the man down just before midnight and took him into custody after a brief negotiation, according to the SPD.

The man was taken to the King County Jail and booked on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of attempted burglary.