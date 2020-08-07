2 women found dead in Tacoma home with gunshot wounds to the head

A man came home and found his two roommates with gunshot wounds to the head. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are now investigating what they're calling a homicide after two women were found dead inside a Tacoma home on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Pierce Street around 4 a.m.

A man told dispatchers he had arrived home and found his two roommates, a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, unresponsive.

Police said both women were shot in the head.

The man tried lifesaving measures on the two women while he waited for first responders to arrive, but was unsuccessful, according to police.

The women were pronounced dead on scene.