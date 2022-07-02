Daughter pledges $24,000 to find killer of Granite Falls man

Ivan Maik was shot to death at point blank range as he waited for a dialysis appointment.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Ivan Maik's family didn't have an enemy in the world.

The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran and retired U.S. Forest Service worker lived a quiet live in Granite Falls, which is what makes his death so difficult to understand.

"He was essentially ambushed by the murderer in this case," said Arlington Police Sgt. Peter Barrett. "It was a brutal killing."

Maik was waiting for a dialysis appointment at an Arlington kidney center off Smokey Point Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. April 10. He visited an ATM before pulling in.

Police believe the suspect followed him into the parking lot, after which he approached Maik's car, opened the door, and shot him several times at point-blank range.

But who would do such a thing and why? Police still don't know for sure.

"Obviously, it looks like a targeted assault of some kind," Barrett said. "As to the motive, I'm not personally sure at this point."

When the killing first occurred, police said Maik had not been robbed.

The killer also fired several shots at nearby witnesses, before escaping in a black SUV - possibly a Jeep - with silver rims.

"Somebody out there knows something," Barrett said. "We're looking for someone to come forward and give us a chance to crack this case and put this person behind bars. We need to get some justice for the victim and his family."

With the one year mark of her father's death approaching and still no arrests, Maik's only child has put up $24,000 of her own money for information leading to the killer's capture.

Crime Stoppers added $1,000, bringing the total to $25,000.