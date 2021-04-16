x
Man fatally shot in Arlington medical facility parking lot

A 78-year-old man was shot and killed while waiting for his appointment outside an Arlington medical facility on April 10.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A Granite Falls man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a medical facility Saturday while arriving for an appointment.

The Arlington Police Department said surveillance footage shows Ivan Malik, 78, stopped at a bank in Marysville and withdrew cash from an ATM before driving to the facility about 5:30 a.m. He parked near the front of the building in the parking lot.

An SUV was seen on surveillance footage following Malik’s car north on Smokey Point Boulevard and into the parking lot. The suspect got out of the car and approached Malik, according to police.

Employees who were leaving the building told police the suspect opened Malik’s car door and shot him. Police say the suspect then shot at the employees, who ran back into the building, uninjured.

Credit: Courtesy of family of Ivan Malik
Ivan Malik.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and slender. The suspect was wearing dark clothes, including a dark-colored hooded jacket and possibly a dark-colored mask. The suspect’s car is believed to be a dark-colored 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport.

Credit: Courtesy of Arlington Police Department
The suspect car in a fatal shooting in Arlington is believed to be a dark-colored 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Arlington Police Detective Mike Phillips at mphillips@arlingtonwa.gov.