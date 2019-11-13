A 58-year-old teacher was arrested Wednesday morning for making threats to shoot students at Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the teacher made a threatening statement to a caseworker and deputies. Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer said they received a report of a teacher making comments about shooting students in a classroom on Tuesday.

Troyer said the teacher “didn’t back off from those comments” when they were conducting an investigation.

School resource deputies arrested the teacher at her home Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s department said. She was not at school. Authorities said no weapons were recovered.

“Everybody knows you don’t talk about guns or make anything threats in school,” Troyer said. “If the student does it, they’re going to jail. Now we have a teacher doing it. They’re also going to jail so she’s going to be booked in jail as we look into this a little bit further.”

Troyer said it is unknown what lead up to the teacher making the threat.

The woman has been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.