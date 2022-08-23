Olalla double homicide suspect pleads not guilty

Shaun Rose is suspected of killing an Olalla couple in their home on Aug. 18. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

OLALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing a couple in Olalla pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. He will be held without bail awaiting a Sept. 13 trial date.

Shaun Rose, 40, faces two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Steven Shulz, 51, and Mina Shulz, 51, in their home on Aug. 18.

According to court documents released Tuesday, Steven and Mina's daughter went to their house on Shady Glen Avenue around 5:15 p.m. to check on them. Upon entering the home, she couldn't find them but did see shattered glass and traces of blood in their bedroom. She then called the police.

When Kitsap County deputies arrived, they found the couple dead in a garbage can with gunshot wounds, according to court documents. They also discovered signs of burglary and that multiple items were missing from the home, including Mina's wallet.

Investigators discovered that Rose lived in an RV nearby with his girlfriend. In the vehicle, deputies found Rose's clothes with blood on them and credit cards and identification that belonged to Steven and Mina Shulz.

Rose's girlfriend told authorities that she left for work at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. Rose asked her for a ride, but then got out of her car at the end of the street on Shady Glen Avenue, where the Shulz's lived. Several witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. the same day, according to court documents.

He was arrested and taken into custody on Aug. 21 after a struggle at a gas station in Tacoma.

Rose was previously arrested and charged for a burglary at another Olalla residence, where he stole numerous firearms.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, Rose stole 13 firearms at a home in the 6300 block of Nelson Road in 2021. It was not far from where Steven and Mina Shulz were found dead the evening of Aug. 18, just over a year later from when the burglary occurred.

Rose took the following from the home, according to the sheriff's office: a revolver, two pistols, two AK-47 rifles, two AR-15 rifles, two SKS rifles, and three bolt-action rifles.

The Shulz's owned East 2 West Brewing and were described as "cherished members of the Olalla community."