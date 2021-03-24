Officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake investigated

An officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday morning on SR 410 in Bonney Lake. The officer is "OK," according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash — Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bonney Lake on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 19800 block of State Route 410, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A search for the suspect is underway.

The sheriff’s department says the involved officer is “OK.”

The Pierce County Fore Investigation Team is responding to the scene.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police investigate.