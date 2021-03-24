2 men in critical condition after shooting in Puyallup

Two men were injured in a double shooting in Puyallup Tuesday night. Police are still searching for a suspect.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two men are in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Puyallup Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. at the Riverside Park Apartments, located on the 3100 block of East Main Avenue.

The Puyallup Police Department said both victims are younger men and were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said someone living in the apartment complex found one of the victims shot in the parking lot and called 911. The second victim was found near the street.

A police K9 unit was requested to sweep the area and help search for a suspect. Police don’t have any suspects in custody and are unsure if there was more than one shooter.

Police were attempting to get a search warrant for a car found near the scene they believe belongs to one of the victims.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at (253) 770-3343.

Tuesday night’s shooting was the third shooting in the Puyallup area in less than a month.

The first shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on February 28 at a house party on the 12100 block of 105th Avenue Ct East in South Hill. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a fight broke out in the street and numerous shots were fired. A 22-year-old man was shot and killed, and another person was also shot and taken to the hospital.