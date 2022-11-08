Information for more than 18,000 MultiCare patients may have been compromised

A data breach involves beneficiaries of MultiCare's Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced program.

TACOMA, Wash. — A hacker accessed private information for up to 18,615 MultiCare patients.

According to MultiCare, third-party entity Avamere Health Services LLC discovered in early 2022 unauthorized access to its network's systems. The data breach impacts beneficiaries of MultiCare's Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced program.

"They discovered that files containing identifiable protected health information were potentially removed from their systems," a statement from MultiCare reads.

That information may include names, diagnosis or conditions, dates of service and provider names, according to MultiCare.

Avamere provides contracted services to Physicians of Southwest Washington, which is a joint venture and business associate of MultiCare.

Avamere is directly notifying people who may be impacted. The company has agreed to provide credit monitoring for one year for anyone affected.