Mother urges victims of domestic violence to reach out, get help after her daughter was murdered

Friday marks five months since Rayandalee Perez lost her life. Investigators say she was shot and killed by her boyfriend in Thurston County.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Friday marks five months since a young Thurston County mother lost her life.

Rayandalee Perez was 21 years old when she died in what investigators say was a case of domestic violence. Her apartment complex was a crime scene. Police say it's where her boyfriend shot and killed her. He was arrested and he is now awaiting trial.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster ride,” said Robin Perez.

Robin Perez and Martie Aarhus are her mothers. They received the call late last year, on the morning of Dec. 5.

"I am trying to be supportive of her mom because I know this is so hard on her mom. I never imagined that I would have to live without my daughter,” said Perez.

Rayandalee had an 18-month-old daughter of her own.

“Now our grandbaby is going to grow up without her mom,” Perez said. "I don't know how we are going to heal. I don't know how we are going to get through this because this was our only child, and I just wish she would have said something, anything."

Perez says she didn’t know her daughter was dealing with violence in her relationship.

Statistics from the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence show that there were 47 domestic violence homicides in the state in 2020. There were 29 the following year, and in the first six months of 2022, 27 homicides were reported.

"She just started a new job out here, out at Nisqually,” said Perez, who added that her daughter was making payments on a car.

Her family is fundraising and doing what they can to keep up with those payments along with other expenses. At the same time, they are struggling with their grief. They say they hope others dealing with domestic violence get help.

"I want them to reach out. Tell somebody because nobody deserves this, nobody deserves it. I wouldn't want this to happen to anybody else,” said Perez.