Teen donates diapers, baby wipes to domestic violence organization on birthday

Bennett gives the donations to LifeWire, the largest domestic violence organization in Washington State.

WASHINGTON, USA — Every year since he was five, Russell Bennett has given gifts to others for his birthday.

It's a tradition that started in 2011 when his mom, Sunday Tollefson, encouraged his friends to donate diapers or wipes in lieu of birthday gifts.

Back then, he got just over a thousand donations.

This year, for his 18th birthday, his goal was 23,000 diapers and wipes. He exceeded it by collecting 25,000.

"The joke is that I have to get ready every April and clear out my living room because this kid is going to do his diapers and wipes drive," said Tollefson.

"The majority of the folks that come seeking our services are mothers and their children," explained Karlah Ramírez-Tánori, Co-Executive Director of LifeWire. "When somebody's trying to actively flee or save money to rent an apartment or leave a situation, those are some of the challenges or decisions you have to make about your finances. So what Russell has done for LifeWire ensures that families don't have to worry about that."

Using his birthday for good is a lesson Bennett's mom hopes will stick with him for a lifetime.

"Somebody just sent you $100 worth of diapers for your birthday. That person wouldn't have even probably sent you a card. But because you are using your birthday is like a lightning rod for attention to this need," said Tollefson.

Bennett will never meet the people he helped, but it's clear from the messages he's getting from people who have donated, he's proving it's better to give than to receive.