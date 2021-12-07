Parents in custody after 5-year-old Grays Harbor County child goes missing

Detectives say the circumstances around the disappearance of Oakley Carlson, 5, are suspicious.

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl from Grays Harbor County are in custody and considered persons of interest as the search for their daughter continues.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Oakley Carlson, an Oakville resident.

Her parents were arrested Monday on charges of obstruction of law enforcement and first-degree manslaughter.

Detectives consider the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance suspicious.

Detectives and search and rescue workers are searching the home and property where Carlson lives. The investigation is in its initial stages.

Law enforcement became involved when they were asked to check on the welfare of Carlson by a concerned person.

An exact date of when the child was last seen has not been verified.