Lewiston teen, suspect at center of AMBER Alert found in Spokane Valley

Washington State Patrol said the suspect was arrested and the teen is safe and has been reunited with her family.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The missing 15-year-old girl from Lewiston and a suspect at the center of a recent AMBER Alert were found in Spokane Valley on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from Spokane Valley Police Department, the 15-year-old girl is safe and has been reunited with her family.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sgt. Greg Riddell, authorities found the car involved and a man fitting the description of the suspect was driving with a girl in the passenger seat. WSP confirmed the driver was 36-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bowles, a noncompliant sex offender.

After a short pursuit, the two got out of the car and ran near North Park Road and East Maxwell Avenue. Sgt. Justin Palmer with the Spokane Valley Police Department approached them and asked the suspect for his name and he replied with “Connor” before he took off.

Palmer caught up with Bowles, who resisted arrest, and Palmer used his pepper spray, police said. Bowles began assaulting Palmer punching him twice. Palmer then gained control as additional deputies arrived and Bowles was taken into custody.

Bowles was booked in the Spokane County Jail for charges of attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle, among other charges. He also faces extradition back to Idaho for more charges there.