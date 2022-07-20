63-year-old man killed in assault at Bellevue transit center

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the deadly assault.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man in his 60s died from his injuries Tuesday, more than a week after he was assaulted at the Bellevue Transit Center, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Police said a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old just after midnight on July 10 at the transit center located at 10850 Northeast 6th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to investigators.

Bellevue police tweeted Tuesday night the 63-year-old died at the hospital, nine days after the deadly assault. The case is now a murder investigation.

Police said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested two hours after the attack within a few blocks of where the assault took place. The man was booked into jail, according to police.

Officials do not have a known motive for the assault.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.