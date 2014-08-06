63-year-old man critically injured in assault at Bellevue bus station, suspect in custody

Bellevue police said there is no known motive for the assault.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 63-year-old man suffered critical injuries in an alleged assault at a Bellevue bus station on Sunday, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Bellevue police said the incident happened just after midnight Sunday at the Bellevue Transit Center on NE 6th Street.

A 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted the 63-year-old man who was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Bellevue police found the suspect within hours a few blocks away. Police do not have a motive for the attack and are continuing to investigate.

