Man suspected of killing his mother in Shoreline held on $2 million bail

Deputies found the body of a woman after being called to the residence on a welfare check.

SHORELINE, Wash. — A 29-year-old man was arrested and is being held on $2 million bail after King County deputies found his mother's body inside her Shoreline home on June 29.

The man, who has not been officially charged, had a domestic violence no-contact order filed against him with his mother as the protected party. He was inside the home when deputies discovered the body, according to a statement of probable cause.

Deputies were called to the residence after a concerned neighbor reported that a vehicle belonging to the suspect's mother was still in its assigned parking space when she would normally be at work. Additionally, the neighbor told deputies they heard screaming coming from the residence, followed by "a series of loud 'thumping' sounds," around 2 a.m. on June 29, according to the statement of probable cause.

The neighbor said they were aware of ongoing problems between the victim and her son.

When deputies arrived, the suspect opened the front door, saw the deputies, and "immediately closed the door." He emerged minutes later, locking and closing the door behind him, according to the statement of probable cause.

The suspect acknowledged that he knew he was violating a court order against him.

When asked where his mother was, the suspect initially said she was at work, but changed his statement when asked why his mother's vehicle was still there.

In response to the reported screaming, the suspect said he and his mother were arguing and that they argue "all the time."

Being unable to reach the victim over the phone for a welfare check, deputies forced entry and found her body in an upstairs bedroom, according to the statement of probable cause. A baseball bat was lying on the bed adjacent to the body.

The suspect had what looked to be "self-inflicted superficial wounds to both wrists as well as cuts to both hands."

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked a judge to hold the suspect on $2 million bail, arguing he is a danger to the community. The judge found probable cause for second-degree murder and set bail at $2 million.