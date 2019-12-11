LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are giving an update on the investigation into a robbery at the McChord Mart that left the store owner dead.

In Choe was stabbed several times during an attempted robbery at McChord Mart on Oct. 14.

Police said the suspect was in the store for only 79 seconds before running away.

The suspect was described by police as a black man in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. The sweatshirt has a "Disobey" brand logo on the back.

As of the end of October a suspect was not arrested.