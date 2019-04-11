Police are searching for a man who they say fought off police and managed to escape after being caught inside a Kent home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kent Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 4300 block of 270th Street for a suspicious circumstance/threat around 3:40 p.m. The caller, who was a roommate inside the house, told police they heard the homeowner’s daughter crying and saying, “I don’t have any money.”

When police arrived, the girl pointed to a room where a man was found hiding in the closet. The man got into a fight with the responding officers but was able to getaway. Police said one officer sustained scratches to their hand during the fight.

Police said the man dropped a firearm that he was holding as he ran down the stairs of the home.

Officers chased the man and set up a perimeter with a K9 unit but were unable to locate the suspect.

Kent police said they are investigating if the man used a vehicle to flee the area. A car that was parked in front of the residence was done when officers came back. Police said Saturday it is unknown if it was a neighbor or the suspect’s car.