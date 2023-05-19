Bryan Kohberger to enter plea to murder, burglary charges on Monday

MOSCOW, Idaho — Indicted by way of a secret grand jury Bryan Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one of burglary accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.



Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, two best friends were stabbed to death inside their off-campus home. Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin of Conway Washington were also killed. Life on the college campus seemingly came to a standstill as it took investigators 47 days to make an arrest.



Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student of criminology will have his day in court on Monday.



“People want to understand the ‘why’ and that has not been articulated here,” said Seattle University Professor of Law Deirdre Bowen.



Brown says it may be some time before the case goes to trial – with much to be decided beforehand. It's likely the defense will advocate for a change of venue.



“This is a case that has captured national attention to be sure but one of the reasons to do a change of venue is not to find people who are absolutely unfamiliar with the case but to perhaps find a location where they’re less emotionally invested or attached to the case,” Bowen.



And then there’s the potential for the state to pursue the death penalty – a decision that will need to be made before the case goes to trial – a sentence that experts say could slow down the legal process.



“During the sentencing phase the state would also have to demonstrate that the crime is of such an egregious type that the evidence reaches a level that the death penalty is warranted – so it would be a much more drawn out trial to address both of these phases before he would be convicted of the death penalty,” Bowen said.



While the wheels of justice slowly turn, family and friends of the victims celebrate what could have been. This spring Ethan Chapin's family is selling Tulips in his name from a farm in Mount Vernon, with proceeds benefiting a scholarship fund for students in Skagit County.



“It’s the best we can do, honestly, other than to be his voice and to try and do something positive in his name, make something positive out of this situation,” Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin’s mother told KING 5 on April 8.



And just a few weeks ago, Ethan, Xana, Madison and Kaylee were all honored during the University of Idaho’s graduation ceremony.