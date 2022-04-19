Gig Harbor police officer shoots at suspect who pointed gun at officers

Neither the suspect nor any of the officers were injured. Police were able to take the suspect into custody.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A Gig Habor police officer shot at a suspect who pointed a gun at officers while they were trying to make an arrest, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD).

Officers were assisting the Pierce County Sheriff's Department to serve a no contact order on the 6400 block of 154th Street northwest around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect was uncooperative and retreated into his mobile home, according to the GHPD.

The 35-year-old man then came out of his home and pointed a shotgun at two officers. One officer then shot at the suspect, who retreated behind an adjacent home. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured.