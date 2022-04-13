1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Renton

Renton police said the shooting occurred at a South Renton Park & Ride station near Lake Avenue South and Shattuck Avenue South around 11:30 a.m.

RENTON, Wash. — One person has been sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Renton Wednesday.

Renton police said the shooting occurred at a South Renton Park & Ride station near Lake Avenue South and Shattuck Avenue South around 11:30 a.m.

The Renton Police Department tweeted officers responded to a "possible suicidal subject" after it was reported there was a person with a gun.

Officers responded to a possible suicidal subject with a firearm at the 200 Block of S 7th St. at 11:30 a.m. Incident is active, please avoid the area for multiple police response. Will update with more info as it becomes available/sh pic.twitter.com/ZfhE36yTta — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) April 13, 2022

Renton police said one victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

As of noon, the scene was still active. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.