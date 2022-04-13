1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — One person has been sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Renton Wednesday.
Renton police said the shooting occurred at a South Renton Park & Ride station near Lake Avenue South and Shattuck Avenue South around 11:30 a.m.
The Renton Police Department tweeted officers responded to a "possible suicidal subject" after it was reported there was a person with a gun.
Renton police said one victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.
As of noon, the scene was still active. Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.