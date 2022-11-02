Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Olympia

A section of Martin Way E is closed in Olympia while police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car in Olympia early Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The hit-and-run happened on Martin Way E near Lilly Road NE before 3 a.m. A section of Martin Way E was closed as of 5:15 a.m. while police investigate.

Police are still searching for the driver. No vehicle or suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

