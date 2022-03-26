Everett community pays respect to officer killed in line of duty Friday

A 41-year-old Everett officer was shot and killed Friday after an altercation with a suspect.

EVERETT, Wash — Dozens of community members made their way to the Everett Police Department’s North Precinct on Saturday, placing flowers, balloons, and notes to honor late officer Dan Rocha.

The community is still in disbelief just a day after the death of the 41-year-old Everett police officer. Investigators said Officer Rocha contacted a 50-year-old man Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., in a Starbucks parking lot off of Broadway in Everett.

An altercation ensued according to police, resulting in the suspect shooting and killing Officer Rocha and fleeing the scene, initiating a pursuit that eventually ended in a multi-vehicle collision near 35th Street and Rucker. Police say they took the suspect into custody.

“This is home, this doesn’t happen. And it’s hard to understand why it’s happening,” said Brian Clark, who visited the growing memorial for Officer Rocha on Saturday.

“It hits me pretty hard and I feel for everyone,” said Jakeb Bener. “This violence has just been crazy lately.”

Bener was at the North Precinct on Saturday paying his respects to Officer Rocha, and said he was fortunate enough to know Rocha through the officer’s constant work with the community.

“He had a great smile, amazing personality, real down to earth,” said Bener. “Would always make you laugh and that’s something that I’m truly going to miss.”

Bener, Clark and several others told KING 5 they were grateful for Officer Rocha and feel for his family.

“Thank you for stepping up, thank you for being here in our community, thank you for sacrificing yourself for the community,” said Clark. “For the good of the community. And we’re behind you and your family.”