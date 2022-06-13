Driver arrested in Battle Ground crash that killed 1, injured 4 others

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Southwest Eaton Boulevard and 20th Avenue on Thursday, June 9.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A 49-year-old driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Battle Ground, Wash. last week, the Battle Ground Police Department said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Southwest Eaton Boulevard and Southwest 20th Avenue Thursday, June 9 just after 11 p.m.

The details of what led up to the crash were not immediately released. However, photos from the scene show a pickup truck rolled onto its top and another vehicle that appears to be destroyed.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; four other occupants between the two vehicles were transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a Monday news release.