Teen killed, 3 injured in Federal Way shooting

A 17-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Federal Way park Monday night.

Federal Way police were called to Steel Lake Park just after 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. A 17-year-old boy died at the scene, and a 22-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Family members of the boy said they heard a fight had broken out that led to gunfire, and the 17-year-old was killed while trying to run away.

Police learned the third victim, a 12-year-old boy, was shot and driven to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s contacted police after 11 p.m. to report that he had also been shot. Police said that man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have detained a 28-year-old woman from Tacoma in relation to the shooting. Police said the victims and the 28-year-old suspect are all Tacoma residents.