A Cowlitz County deputy was shot and killed Saturday night near Kalama River Road, the sheriff's office announced.

The deputy responded to a disabled car blocking Fallert Road near Kalama River Road, which is west of I-5. The sheriff's office said the deputy was shot a short time after arriving on scene.

Investigators have found a person of interest in the shooting.

The name of the deputy has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Sergeant Todd Barnes with the Clark County Major Crimes Unit at 360-397-2020.

Kalama, Washington, is about 20 miles south of Castle Rock.