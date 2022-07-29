Concrete man accused of using sword to stab, kill victim

Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies found a 52-year-old man who had been stabbed with a sword in Concrete early Thursday morning.

CONCRETE, Wash. — A Skagit County man has been arrested and is awaiting charges after he used a sword to stab and kill another man in Concrete, the sheriff's office said.

The Skagit County Sheriff's Office (SKSO) said in a release that deputies and emergency crews were called just after 5:45 a.m. Thursday to the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete. Callers to 911 reported that a 52-year-old man had been stabbed with a sword.

Emergency crews took the injured man to Skagit Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified Friday as Michael L. Klingele, according to SCSO.

Investigators later identified a 26-year-old man as the suspect in the deadly stabbing and found him near downtown Concrete. The man was arrested and booked into the Skagit County Community Corrections Center on an "investigate hold" pending formal charges, according to the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not release more information on what led to the stabbing, but the sheriff's office said the two men knew each other. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Sedro-Woolley Police Department and Washington State Patrol also responded to the scene to investigate.

