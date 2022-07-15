State representative candidate shot by BB gun in Auburn

Pastor Carey Anderson said he was in unincorporated Auburn when someone shot the BB gun at him from a vehicle.

AUBURN, Wash. — A candidate for state representative in the 30th Legislative District in King County said he was shot twice at close range by a BB gun Thursday night while placing campaign signs.

Pastor Carey Anderson said he was in unincorporated Auburn when someone shot the BB gun at him from a vehicle.

Anderson said things could have been much worse after suffering minor injuries.

"I do believe if it was a real gun, I'd be dead or in the hospital unable to walk," he said.

Now he and his team have a new concern on the campaign trail.

"Canvassing while Black; you're in danger and in jeopardy," Anderson said.

The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed Anderson called 911 and deputies responded to the scene and filed a report.

"The case is open and we have no suspect information to provide at this time," the sheriff's office told KING 5.

Anderson said he believes the incident was racially motivated.

If a suspect is caught, Anderson said that instead of punishment, he hopes to get through to him.