2 people injured in Lynnwood shooting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
The shooting occurred on the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest, according to SCSO.
There is a large police presence in the area while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to expect delays and take alternative routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.