Breaking News
Crime

2 people injured in Lynnwood shooting

The shooting took place on the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest. There is a large police presence in the area.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred on the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest, according to SCSO. 

There is a large police presence in the area while officers investigate. Drivers are asked to expect delays and take alternative routes. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

