Bothell jewerly store burglarized for the second time in last year

The business owner said suspects stole over $100,000 in cash and merchandize in a burglary last year.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A Bothell jewelry store owner is picking up the pieces Friday morning after his store was burglarized for the second time in the last year.

The Bothell Police Department was called for a burglary at Bothell Jewelers and Collectibles just after 2 a.m. The suspects were wearing all black when they broke in through the front window, completely shattered the front door and ran off with between $4,000-$5,000 in merchandise, according to police.

Police tried to stop the car while the burglary was in progress, but the suspects took off. Officers were not able to pursue the suspects due to a state law limiting pursuits. The suspects were in a stolen car from Auburn, according to police.

A heartbreaking scene for the owner of Bothell Jewelers & Collectibles as burglars stole $5k worth of goods.



Two suspects drove off.. police did not pursue, but the car was later confirmed stolen out of Auburn @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/CvgnRTJmzg — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) April 14, 2023

This is not the first time the business was targeted by burglars. The owner said burglars stole over $100,000 in cash and merchandise in 2022.

The business has been operating for 35 years.