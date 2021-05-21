Bothell police release new surveillance video in John Huynh murder investigation

Ian Williams, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old John Huynh in Bothell.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A newly released surveillance video from the Bothell Police Department shows part of an interaction between 29-year-old John Huynh and 25-year-old Ian Williams.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Huynh.

The video is taken from inside the Villas at Beardslee Apartments, where both the suspect and victim lived. In the video, Williams appears to be outside the complex on his phone when Hyunh exits with a group of people.

According to court documents, Willams allegedly showed the middle finger to Hyunh.

About a minute after the group exits the building, the video shows Williams appearing to lunge at Hyunh. Williams runs back inside the apartment complex, pushing past several people who try and stop him.

Huynh died at the scene. According to court documents, Williams ran into his apartment and told his mother he had been attacked by an anti-masker.

Asian American community members are rallying and have asked the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) to file hate crime charges. However, KCPAO has said right now there is no evidence of a hate crime.

Bothell police said Williams has no prior criminal history or links with any racist organization.

"There weren't very many people not wearing a mask, from what I understand,” said Connie So, President of the Organization of Chinese Americans - Greater Seattle Chapter. “But there also weren't any other, you know, Asian Americans around aside from [Huynh] up into that point. And so, again, we don't know.”

So said advocacy groups aren't yet ruling out the possibility of hate crime charges.