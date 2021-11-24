Arson, possible assault at Kingston home under investigation

When firefighters responded to an area near State Highway 104, they were allegedly threatened by a male carrying an axe.

KINGSTON, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an arson and possible assault at the site of a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Kingston Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the 27000 block of Burkes Lane for a structure fire shortly after noon. When they arrived, they were confronted by a male carrying an axe, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responded to assist. After a struggle, the person was taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not injured.

Investigators determined the home was intentionally set on fire, along with a vehicle. There was an attempt to set another structure on fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The home and vehicle were destroyed.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fires.

Detectives described the scene as presenting "multiple challenges," adding that law enforcement will be at the scene late into Wednesday night.

