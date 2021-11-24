Arson, possible assault at Kingston home under investigation

KINGSTON, Wash. — Detectives are investigating an arson and possible assault at the site of a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the 27000 block of Burkes Lane for a structure fire shortly after noon. When they arrived, they were confronted by a male carrying an axe, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy responded to assist. After a struggle, the person was taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not injured.
Investigators determined the home was intentionally set on fire, along with a vehicle. There was an attempt to set another structure on fire, according to the sheriff's office.
The home and vehicle were destroyed.
Nobody was injured as a result of the fires.
Detectives described the scene as presenting "multiple challenges," adding that law enforcement will be at the scene late into Wednesday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.