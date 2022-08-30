2 arrested for separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle neighborhood, downtown

Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in downtown Seattle and the View Ridge neighborhood Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police said it received a report at around 11:15 a.m. of a man that had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. The suspect fled without the child after a witness intervened.

Seattle police officers located the suspect's vehicle in Fremont and arrested him.

At around 12:50 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 and reported that a man tried to grab a child off the street in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police said the 7-year-old boy and his grandmother were walking on 2nd Avenue when the suspect walked up behind them and grabbed the boy, lifting him off his feet. The grandmother grabbed onto her grandson and pulled him back while a passerby helped fight the suspect off.

The suspect fled the scene but police were able to find and arrest the 45-year-old man nearby.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.